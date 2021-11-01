Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 61,023 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.56% of RadNet worth $99,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 430.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

