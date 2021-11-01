Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,139,205 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.10% of Nuvation Bio worth $103,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE NUVB opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of -0.09. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

