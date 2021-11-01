Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Wabash National worth $105,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter worth $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wabash National by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wabash National by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 61.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,478 shares during the period.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. Stephens reduced their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.