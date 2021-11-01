Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 13,410 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.70% of Sonic Automotive worth $106,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 42.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 56.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.16. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

