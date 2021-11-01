Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 430,998 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of NOW worth $109,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 33.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.02.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.