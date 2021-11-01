Fmr LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,981 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.80. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.