Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 969.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 433.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $94.22 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

