Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $39,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.74 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

