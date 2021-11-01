Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

ABR opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

