Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.36.

EXP stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

