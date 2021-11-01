Wells Fargo & Company Raises IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target to $107.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

IDACORP stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in IDACORP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

