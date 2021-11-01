Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $339.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $335.00 to $339.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.47.

Shares of LIN opened at $319.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1 year low of $217.28 and a 1 year high of $322.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.05.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

