Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 1.06. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

