Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 15,630 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,031 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 4.5% in the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

