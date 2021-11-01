Fmr LLC Sells 4,628 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NetScout Systems worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTCT. UBS Group AG raised its position in NetScout Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 171.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.06 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.