Fmr LLC Buys 6,729 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 386,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 73,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 564.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 157,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter.

PWZ stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

