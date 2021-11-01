Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,850 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OLO news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $699,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,845 shares of company stock worth $12,390,767.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $27.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

