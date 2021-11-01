MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter worth $832,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 329.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVBF stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $504.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

