FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of FibroGen worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,870,000 after purchasing an additional 68,803 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,907,000 after acquiring an additional 207,791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth about $22,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 164,692 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

FibroGen stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

