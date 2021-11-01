Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $27.36 on Monday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Core & Main stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

