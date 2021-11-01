Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

