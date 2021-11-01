Morgan Stanley Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

