Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.68% of Farmer Bros. worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FARM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 162.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.52. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

