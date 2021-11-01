Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,873 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 124,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 58.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LUNA stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.