Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 73,696 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 204.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,790.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,390 shares of company stock worth $3,274,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

