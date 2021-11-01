Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Hawaiian worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,315,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $14,896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $9,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $990.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.