Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Up 87.1% in October

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,809,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPCA opened at $9.86 on Monday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.