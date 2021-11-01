Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FLXT stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

