Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FLXT stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
Read More: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.