Geode Capital Management LLC Has $20.71 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $20,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 372,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $59.99 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

