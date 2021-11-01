RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $353,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RMI opened at $21.95 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

