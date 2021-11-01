Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 14.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 146,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 96,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARTNA opened at $40.22 on Monday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.47.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

