Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $38,000 Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter worth $3,695,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 22.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Ouster stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

