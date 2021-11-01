Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter.

NYSE:GLT opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $731.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glatfelter stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Glatfelter worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

