Legal & General Group Plc Takes $40,000 Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company posted ($45.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

