Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells $278,538.00 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Gentex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gentex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after acquiring an additional 255,878 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

