Charles-Olivier Tarte Sells 25,000 Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at C$309,187.50.

NOU stock opened at C$10.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$549.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.78. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.50 and a 12-month high of C$27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.97.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.