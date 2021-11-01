Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HBNC stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 487,108 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

