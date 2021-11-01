Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Altus Midstream to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 3.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altus Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Altus Midstream worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

