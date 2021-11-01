Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.57.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 660.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,914 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,007,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

