Legal & General Group Plc Has $60,000 Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SDC stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

