First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $30.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $30.60 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $31.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.30 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $335.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

