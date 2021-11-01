First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce $30.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $30.60 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $31.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.
On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $117.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.30 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $123.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $335.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
