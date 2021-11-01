JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,923,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,444,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 469,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 1.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

