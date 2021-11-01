Legal & General Group Plc Purchases Shares of 7,591 SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,134 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth $5,032,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth $4,644,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $220.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.12.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

TLMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

