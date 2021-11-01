Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRP opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

