Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $218,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 458.65% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

