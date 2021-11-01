JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVOJU. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,987,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,965,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,790,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,645,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,346,000.

EVOJU stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

