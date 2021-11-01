Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce sales of $21.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

WNEB opened at $9.73 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

