Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce sales of $21.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $21.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $84.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.
WNEB opened at $9.73 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
