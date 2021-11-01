$38.37 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will announce sales of $38.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.82 million and the highest is $39.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $167.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $168.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200.59 million, with estimates ranging from $197.60 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ForgeRock stock. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000. ForgeRock comprises approximately 0.4% of Accenture plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Accenture plc owned about 0.13% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.