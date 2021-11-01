JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,292 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

TCBK stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

