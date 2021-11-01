JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 39,105 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $2,096,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 52.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 351.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

